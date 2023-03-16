Facebook ‘unlawfully’ used Dutch personal data: court

THE HAGUE: Social media platform Facebook unlawfully processed Dutch users´ personal details without consent for advertising purposes for almost a decade, Amsterdam-based judges ruled on Wednesday.
The judgement by the Amsterdam District Court said Facebook Ireland -- custodians of Dutch users´ personal details -- not only used the data for advertising, but also passed it to third parties without properly informing people or having legal grounds to do so.
“Facebook Ireland has broken the law when processing personal data of Dutch Facebook users in the period from April 1, 2010 to January 1, 2020,” the judges said in a statement issued by the court.
