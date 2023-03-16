Russia will work to retrieve wreckage of US drone: official

MOSCOW: Moscow will work to retrieve the wreckage of an American drone that crashed over the Black Sea after Washington said it collided with a Russian fighter jet, a top official said on Wednesday.
“I don´t know whether we´ll be able to retrieve it or not but it has to be done. And we will certainly work on it,” Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in televised remarks. “I am hoping for success of course.”
The head of Russia´s SVR intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, said the country has “technical” capabilities to retrieve the drone. Tensions simmered Wednesday after a Russian fighter jet was accused of colliding with an American drone over the Black Sea a day earlier.
