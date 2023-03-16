Scientists create mice with two fathers

PARIS: Scientists have created eggs using the cells of male mice for the first time, leading to the birth of seven mice with two fathers, according to research on Wednesday hailed as “revolutionary”.

The technique pioneered in the proof-of-concept experiment is a long way from potentially being used in humans, with obstacles including a low success rate, adaptation concerns and wide-ranging ethical considerations.

But the breakthrough raises the prospect of a raft of new reproductive possibilities, including that gay male couples -- or even a single man -- could have a biological child without needing a female egg.

The research, published in the journal Nature, was carried out by a team of scientists in Japan led by developmental biologist Katsuhiko Hayashi of the Osaka and Kyushu universities. Hayashi and his team previously found a way to take skin cells from a female mouse and transform them into an egg that could be used to give birth to healthy pups.

For their latest research, the team aimed to do the same for male cells. The scientists took skin cells from the tail of a male mouse and, in a dish, turned them into what are called induced pluripotent stem cells, which can become any type of cell.