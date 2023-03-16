Doctor who exposed China’s 2003 SARS cover-up dies

BEIJING: The doctor who exposed China´s cover-up of the SARS epidemic in 2003 has died aged 91, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

Jiang Yanyong, then a doctor in a Beijing military hospital, angered authorities when he informed foreign media of China´s attempts to downplay the outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, revealing the existence of hundreds of previously hidden cases.

His funeral was held on Wednesday morning, said Jiang´s daughter-in-law Cui Hong, who told AFP she was “not allowed” to attend the ceremony, and declined to provide further details on his death. He reportedly died on Saturday.

SARS went on to kill more than 800 people worldwide, and China´s government came under fierce international criticism for initially covering up the fact that the disease emerged in the south of the country. Jiang later spent eight months under house arrest after publicly denouncing the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.