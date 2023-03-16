Navy hosting 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is hosting first ever international sailing event, 1st CNS International Sailing Regatta, at PN Aquatic Club here which will end on March 20.

President Pakistan Sailing Federation M Saleem while briefing the media about the championship at the venue on Wednesday said that 36 foreigners from 11 countries are participating in this championship.

“The competition has 23 races in various categories including Laser Standard, Laser 4.7, and Windsurfing,” said Saleem.

He added that sailors from Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are taking part in this event.

“In all 70 participants including technical delegates from five countries are part of this event. As many as 12 races in each category will be conducted,” said Saleem.

He added that this event is being held on the directions of Chief of Naval Staff and more international events will be organised in future.

He added that Navy has plans to establish a sailing academy for the youth and hire international coaches to produce world class sailors from Pakistan.

Secretary PSF Akram Tariq said that 10 international sailors, including a 3-time Olympian from Malaysia, will compete in Laser Standard category.

He added that 10 international sailors, including an Asian Champion from Thailand, will participate in the under-18 Laser 4.7 category.

“We are soon buying new boats for preparing our sailors for new international events with strong focus on Olympic and Asian Games events,” said the secretary PSF.

He said that PSF is planning to host a separate event for Optimist category in the near future.