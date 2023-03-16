Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup from March 21

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup Ramadan Cricket tournament will begin from March 21 here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

Tournament Director and Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana President Syed Mohammad Talha briefed reporters here on Wednesday. He said that twelve teams are set to feature in the event.

He said that Pakistan’s prominent players, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam and Umar Akmal, will be featuring in the event.

As per draws held here on Wednesday, Umar Associates, Hella Dos Ice Cream, Attock Sports and Saudi Falcons were clubbed in Group A; Momin Seed, Humanity Doors, AZ Real Estate and Kent Warriors joined each other in Group B; while Arham CC, Passion CC, Real Timelines and Rehman Healthcare were placed in Group C.