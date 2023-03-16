Master Paints breeze into National Open Polo semis

LAHORE: Master Paints qualified for the semifinals of the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at the Lahore Polo Club.

The fourth semifinalist will be decided on penalty shootouts among the three teams on tomorrow (Thursday).

In the first match, Master Paints defeated HN Polo by 12-6. From Master Paints, Manuel Crespo played a great game and smashed superb six goals while Pelayo Berrazadi hammered a hat-trick, Sufi Muhammad Haroon banged in a brace and Agha Musa Ali Khan scored one goal. For HN Polo, Raja Mikael Sami thrashed in three goals, Santiago Loza scored two goals and Haider Naseem struck one. Master Paints started the match in great style as they converted a field goal to take a 1-0 lead. HN Polo made a strong comeback with three back-to-back goals to gain a 3-1 lead. Master Paints first scored the only goal of the second chukker to make it 2-3 and then hammered a hat-trick in the third chukker to get back a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth chukker, HN Polo bounced back in style and thrashed in three goals against one by Master Paints to level the score at 6-6. The fifth and decisive chukker saw the total dominance of Master Paints, who smashed in superb six goals to win the match by 12-6, also qualifying for the semifinals.

In the second match, Diamond Paints team missed the opportunity to qualify for the semifinals directly as they lost against FG Polo by 4-6. For FG Polo, Juan Ambroggio hammered three goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck a brace and Ramiro Zavaleta scored one goal. For Diamond Paints, Chulo Corti scored two goals, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed hit one goal apiece.