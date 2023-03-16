Sultans crush Qalandars to qualify for final

LAHORE: Multan Sultans moved past Lahore Qalandars with a comprehensive and well-deserved 84 runs win in the qualifier to march into their third straight final of the Pakistan Super League-8 here at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday night.

Kieron Pollard with his attacking half century anchored the Multan Sultan innings to 160 for five and then Lahore Qalandars were pushed to the wall to only get 76 runs in 14.3 overs.

The winners move to the final to be played on Sunday while the losing side will now play the second eliminator on Friday (today) against the winning team of the first eliminator scheduled for today. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the first eliminator.

Lahore Qalandars lost three quick wickets within a span of 10 balls early on. Qaladars’ first fall came at the total score of 15 when Mirza Baig was edged out by Sheldon Cottrell in the third over and a ball later Abdullah Shafique went for a duck while the hosts key figure Fakhar Zaman (8) was clean bowled by Anwar Ali in the 4th over.

Already in dire straits, Lahore Qalandars saw their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, who came up the order, in an attempt for a big shot to Cottrell edging to Usman Mir at cover. Lahore were reeling at 28 for four by the fifth over.

Sam Billings and Hussain Talat kept the score ticking but the asking rate swelled above 10.

At 41, Talat was run out on a direct hit from Usman Khan while the next batter Sikandar Raza also did not last long at the crease and hit the ball sky high for Abbas Afridi to take a stunning catch off Pollard.

Ihsanullah chipped in with the scalp of wicketkeeper-batsman Billings, who made 19 runs in 27 balls. He was followed by Rashid Khan for a duck and Lahore were 50 for eight in 11.2 overs.

Wiese and Haris Rauf together hit a couple of boundaries and were separated by Usama Mir, reducing Qalandars to 76 for nine. Wiese was confirmed LBW in a review as he score 12 runs in as many balls. Whereas on the third ball of the 15th over, the entire Lahore Qalandar innings was folded when Abbas Afridi took Rauf's wicket at 15, aided with two fours and a six.

Sheldon Cottrell finished with the figures of three for 20. Usama had two for 12 while Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah and Pollard got one wicket each.

Multan Sultans had a decent start to their campaign, scoring 46 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

However, after being hammered for a couple of boundaries in the initial six overs by Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan, Lahore got their first breakthrough. Haris Rauf cleaned up Usman Khan, who scored 29 runs in 28 balls, in the eighth over when Multan were 53. Lahore were delighted to have kept Usman quiet after his remarkable innings the other night.

Zaman Khan started the 11th over with the wicket of Rilee Rossouw, who with a couple of singles and doubles and a six gathered 13 runs in 12 balls and also reached his 400 of the tournament.

Rashid concluded the 13th over with the most important wicket of Rizwan for 29-ball 33. In his next over, he almost had Kieron Pollard caught and bowled.

Rashid finished his spell by conceding only 18 runs in his four overs and also took the key wicket of Multan Sultans’ skipper.

At 123 in the 18th over, Tim David at 16 was dropped off Rauf by Sam Billings.

During the last five overs, Multan smashed 61 runs to raise a fighting total. Pollard smacked Shaheen for three sixes in the 19th to get 20 runs. Pollard, who was dropped twice, became the second scalp of Rauf at 57 in 34 balls that was laced with a four and six sixes. On the very next ball, Rauf clean bowled fresh batter Khushdil Shah for a duck. Anwar Ali, however, prevented Rauf’s hattrick.

Tim David remained not out on 22 runs off 15 balls.

Rauf finished with the figures of three for 34 while Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan got one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bat.

Score Board

Multan Sultans won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings:

Usman b Haris Rauf 29

Rizwan (c)†b Rashid 33

Rossouw c Haris b Zaman 13

Pollard b Haris Rauf 57

David not out 22

Khushdil b Haris 0

Ali not out 1

Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5

Total: 20 Ov 160/5

Did not bat: Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-70, 3-90, 4-155, 5-155

Bowling: Afridi 4-0-47-0, Zaman 4-0-36-1, Wiese 4-0-24-0, Rashid 4-0-18-1, Rauf 4-0-34-3

Lahore Qalandars Innings:

Baig c †Rizwan b Cottrell 8

Zaman b Ali 6

Shafique lbw b Cottrell 0

Billings †c Cottrell b Ihsanullah1 9

Afridi (c)c Usman b Cottrell 0

Talat run out Usman Khan 4

Raza c Abbas b Pollard 1

Wiese lbw b Usama 12

Rashid st †Rizwan b Mir 0

Haris c †Rizwan b Abbas 15

Zaman not out 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 5) 11

Total:14.3 Ov 76

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-15, 3-19, 4-28, 5-41, 6-43, 7-49, 8-50, 9-76, 10-76

Bowling: Cottrell 3-0-20-3, Ali 3-0-13-1, Abbas 2.3-0-5-1, Ihsanullah 3-1-18-1, Pollard 1-0-3-1, Mir 2-0-12-2

Match result: Sultans won by 84 runs

Man of the match: Kieron Pollard

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Alex Wharf