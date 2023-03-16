Who let the dogs out?

There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly concerned about this problem, which is becoming a serious issue. Stray dogs have been roaming in almost all localities and many people, especially children, have been bitten.
These dogs are also a source of noise and germs, making them a threat to the health and safety of residents. The municipal authorities have to take measures to control the stray population.
Muhammad Faraz Uddin
Karachi
There is a need for a proper review of the staffing of government departments and agencies. For example, the health...
I would like to draw the attention of the federal and Sindh governments towards the lack of public transportation in...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties, frozen since 2016, under a deal brokered by China....
I am writing with a deepening education crisis trailing at our heels. During every emergency, it’s our children’s...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of local governance in Karachi. While our city has a number of...
According to reports, Pakistan’s rice exports declined by 30 per cent in quantity and 11 per cent in value in the...