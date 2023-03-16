Who let the dogs out?

There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly concerned about this problem, which is becoming a serious issue. Stray dogs have been roaming in almost all localities and many people, especially children, have been bitten.

These dogs are also a source of noise and germs, making them a threat to the health and safety of residents. The municipal authorities have to take measures to control the stray population.

Muhammad Faraz Uddin

Karachi