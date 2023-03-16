 
March 16, 2023
Newspost

Who let the dogs out?

March 16, 2023

There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly concerned about this problem, which is becoming a serious issue. Stray dogs have been roaming in almost all localities and many people, especially children, have been bitten.

These dogs are also a source of noise and germs, making them a threat to the health and safety of residents. The municipal authorities have to take measures to control the stray population.

Muhammad Faraz Uddin

Karachi