Diplomatic victory

Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties, frozen since 2016, under a deal brokered by China. The successful peace talk between Saudi Arabia and Iran shows the growing influence of China in Asia and, in particular, the MENA region. This deal will surely help mitigate further conflict between the two parties and their regional allies. It will also help to reduce sectarian tensions in the Muslim world, which will be a boon for Pakistan.
China’s victory in the Middle East shows that its economically driven diplomacy, which eschews conflict and intervention, is paying huge dividends in the context of a bullying US. This deal will also help revive the OIC, which had been left in a state of paralysis by the Saudi-Iran spat.
Siraj Ahmed Abbasi
Lahore
