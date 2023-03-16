Misgovernment

I am writing to express my concern about the state of local governance in Karachi. While our city has a number of local bodies responsible for providing essential services to citizens, such as waste management, street cleaning, and water supply, their performance has been far from satisfactory. In recent years, the lack of proper planning and coordination among local bodies has led to many problems for citizens, including garbage pileups, overflowing sewage, and the spread of water-borne diseases. These issues not only have a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of residents but also affect the overall image of our city.

It is crucial that our local bodies take effective measures to improve their performance and ensure the provision of quality services to citizens. This could include regular monitoring of their work, implementing more effective and efficient systems and promoting greater accountability and transparency. Moreover, local bodies must also work in close coordination with the community to understand their needs and address their concerns. By doing so, we can ensure that our city is well-managed and well-maintained, and that all residents have access to essential services and a better quality of life.

Zainab Sarwar

Karachi