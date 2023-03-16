 
Thursday March 16, 2023
Newspost

Another operation

March 16, 2023

The Sindh cabinet recently announced that it would conduct an anti-dacoit operation in the ‘Katcha’ areas of Sindh. I find it quite puzzling that we always need some special operation to counter crime in Sindh. Why can we not deal with crime as it happens, on an ongoing basis?

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki