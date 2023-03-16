 
Thursday March 16, 2023
Newspost

Free transport

March 16, 2023

The Punjab government, in a great move, has decided to allow students in uniform to travel on the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train services for free, according to reports.

Given the requirement, this move will apply mostly to primary and secondary school students. The Punjab government should follow up on this initiative and work to expand access to free public transport for university students as well.

Feman Ahsan Shaikh

Lahore