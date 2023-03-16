KP moves to improve: Sehat card scheme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Wednesday took the step to improve the Sehat Card Plus Scheme under which people are provided free treatment facilities.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting related to Sehat Card Plus Scheme. He decided to constitute a committee comprising health experts tasked with submitting proposals for improving the mega healthcare system.

Advisor to the caretaker chief minister for Health Prof Dr Abid Jamil, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, Special Secretary Health Ubaidullah Kakakhel, Project Director Dr Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the forum about Sehat Card Plus Scheme, it was informed that under the scheme, free treatment facilities were being provided to 9.7 million households of the province at a cost of Rs 28 billion per annum.

The participants were told that a total of 1139 healthcare facilities including public and private hospitals have been empaneled to provide quality healthcare services to the citizens. The committee will come up with short-term proposals falling within the mandate of the caretaker KP government. However, long-term initiatives would be proposed for the upcoming provincial government.

Moreover, the committee will make proposals for improving the service delivery system in the health facilities of rural areas of the province.

The chief minister termed the Sehat Card Plus scheme as an important step for public welfare and said that the scheme could be improved by removing the deficiencies from its process. “We have to ensure that the people get maximum benefits from the scheme,” he added.

Azam Khan directed the officials to submit him a report on utilisation of the funds allocated for the maintenance of various hospitals in the province. It is worth mentioning that the doctor community, particularly the Young Doctors Association, has raised issues about the Sehat Card Plus Scheme and demanded accountability of those allegedly misusing funds in the name of free healthcare services.