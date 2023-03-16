600,000 youth got overseas jobs: minister

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday said that the agreement with 16 countries was in the final stages after which he hoped that thousands of youth would get employment opportunities in foreign states.

He said that so far more than 0.6 million youths have been provided employment abroad. He expressed these views while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony organised by the Workers Welfare Board. Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said that since he assumed the portfolio of the ministry, he had made every effort to address the problems of the workers.

He said that the agreement with 16 countries of Pakistan was in the final stages, after which lakhs of youth would get employment opportunities in foreign countries.