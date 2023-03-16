Veteran journalist Masudullah Khan passes away

LAHORE: Masudullah Khan, veteran journalist and the first deputy editor of The News, Lahore, passed away here on Wednesday. He has left behind a son, three daughters and a widow.
He worked at The News and other newspapers as well on senior positions. On May 9, 1978, he courted arrest in protest against Martial Law. On May 13, 1978, he was sentenced to prison for one year but was spared flogging because the doctor declared him unfit for it. He was in the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. The Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) has condoled his death.
