Spring 2023 open house begins at KU

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the Spring 2023 open house at the KU Professor Dr SI Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium Centre for Plant Conservation on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a large number of students, faculty, and staff of the university, as well as representatives of various government and non-governmental organisations.

Dr Iraqi emphasised the importance of plantation for the country’s ecosystem, particularly in the face of climate change. He noted that Pakistan is one of the countries in the world that is most affected by climate change, and that a massive plantation drive could help to reduce its effects.

However, he also highlighted the challenges that Pakistan had faced in implementing successful plantation drives in the past. “Launching a plantation drive is easy,” he said, “but maintaining plants until they become trees is a difficult task.” He stressed that it was the responsibility of every member of society to play their role in taking care of plants.

The KU VC also emphasised that plantation was an ongoing charity, and that trees were valuable assets that should be protected and maintained as a collective national responsibility. He urged everyone to work together to ensure the success of the plantation drive.

The open house aimed to promote awareness of the importance of plant conservation and to encourage participation in plantation drives. The event included various activities, such as guided tours, workshops, and a plant sale.

The event was attended by several notable personalities including President of Unikarians International Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, incharge KU Professor Dr SI Ali Botanical Garden and Herbarium Center for Plant Conservation Dr Roohi Bano, Secretary Landscape and Gardening Council Dr Muhammad Faheem Siddiqui, Dr Shaukat Ali from Centre for Plant Conservation, Student Adviser Dr Syed Asim Ali, and many others. Faruqi emphasised the importance of engaging youngsters and students in plantation drives.