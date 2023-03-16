PTI MPA Arslan Taj sent to prison in Keamari DC office attack case

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Arslan Taj Ghumman in judicial custody in a case pertaining to an attack on the Keamari deputy commissioner’s office in January.

PTI senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi, along with other lawmakers and around 200 party activists, had been booked by the SITE-A police for allegedly attacking and ransacking the office of the deputy commissioner over a delay in the announcement of the local government poll results of some union councils on January 18.

Ghumman was taken into custody by the police in an overnight raid on his residence on Sunday. The investigating officer produced the detained MPA before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on the completion of his remand and requested an extension in his physical remand to complete the investigation.

The judge, turning down the police’s remand request, sent the lawmaker to the prison on judicial remand with a direction to the IO to furnish a charge sheet against him on the next date. The judge also transferred a bail application moved by Ghumman to the ATC-XV for its disposal according to the law.

Zaidi, MNA Attaullah Khan, MPAs Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and Shabbir Qureshi have already been granted bail in the case.

Police remand

An anti-terrorism court granted two-day police remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon and 11 others on Wednesday in a case pertaining to allegedly staging a violent protest on the Native Jetty Bridge against the ongoing siege of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence by the police.

Jadoon, along with party activists, was detained and booked by the Docks police for alleged involvement in rioting, arson, assault on police and terrorism on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer produced the detained lawmaker and activists before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts and requested grant of their 14-day physical remand for investigation. The judge, however, handed over their custody to the police for two days with a direction to produce them on the completion of their remand along with an investigation report.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Judge (West) granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI MPA Saeed Afridi and eight party activists in a case lodged by the Peerabad police over their alleged involvement in violence during a sit-in at the Banaras Chowk.

Afridi, along with 40 to 50 local office-bearers and activists of the party, was booked on charges of rioting, obstructing public servants from discharge of public functions and damaging public property.

The judge granted them pre-arrest bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs20,000 each with a direction to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Separately, PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Alamgir Khan, along with four party workers, approached the district and sessions judge (East) to obtain pre-arrest in a case lodged at the Aziz Bhatti police station over alleged rioting during a protest near Hassan Square on University Road.

The judge approved their bail pleas against a surety of Rs30,000, according to advocate Zahoor Mahsud.

In the same case, a judicial magistrate admitted five PTI workers to post-arrest bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs5,000 each. The workers were presented before the magistrate when the party’s legal team moved an application before the court, seeking their release on bail.

The cases were lodged under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 was incorporated in the case lodged against Jadoon and others.