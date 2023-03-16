IGP forms body to probe ‘nexus between police, land grabbers’

Less than a week after the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad) accused Karachi police officers of being involved in land grabbing in the city, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a four-member committee to resolve Abad’s complaints.

According to a copy of the notification issued by Operations AIGP Capt (retd) Haider Raza for IGP Memon, Special Branch Addl IGP Khadim Hussain Rind is heading the committee. Criminal Investigation Agency DIG Karim Khan, Driving Licence DIG Tanvir Alam Odho and Rapid Response Force SSP Syed Ali Raza are the other members of the committee.

The notification reads that the committee has been mandated to prepare a detailed inquiry report and submit it to the police chief by April 15, stressing that the IGP has instructed that the inquiry report is prepared based on the most unbiased and factual information.

Abad had written to Memon, and accused six Karachi Range police officers of involvement in land grabbing. The association identified them as Sohrab Goth DSP Sohail Faiz, Sachal SHO Raja Tanvir, Manghopir SHO Sarfaraz Awan, Surjani SHO Yasin Gujjar, and Mauripur SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai and ASI Abdul Aziz.

Abad informed the police chief that the six officers had been facilitating encroachments on builders’ lands. Abad Chairman Altaf Tai asked the IGP to launch an investigation against the officers and take appropriate action against them.

Tai said that the serious issue has been adversely affecting Abad members, pointing out that the association is the sole representative body of builders and developers in Pakistan, with over 1,400 leading construction and development companies across the country.

He lamented that the Abad members are already facing crucial challenges in the current socio-economic environment, which include the escalating prices of iron, steel bars and other construction materials.

He explained that the issue of land grabbing is creating problems and frustrations among the business community due to a lack of effective institutional mechanisms to counter the menace in the city. He accused the six police officers of being involved in corrupt practices and encroachments on builders’ lands.

“In the light of these circumstances, Abad respectfully requests that your office initiate an inquiry against the aforementioned police officials and take appropriate action, including their removal from the job and punishment. We implore you to address these issues urgently, with transparency and within a specific time frame,” read Tai’s letter.

During a recent Abad meeting, builders had slammed the rising incidents of land grabbing and police involvement in it, upon which Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho admitted police involvement and pressures from “above” to seize the lands.