PTI turning into militant outfit, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the occupants of the Bilawal House accepted death sentences and harshness of jail terms but never took the law into their hands.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had become frightened of getting imprisoned.

Memon recalled that when former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was returning to Pakistan in 2007 after ending her exile she was forewarned that attacks could take place on her life. He said even then Benazir Bhutto did not become frightened not did she confine herself to her vehicle while addressing her supporters in Pakistan as she either used the sunroof of the vehicle she was travelling in or a truck for speaking to her followers.

The provincial minister alleged that Imran Khan was a cowardly politician as he didn’t expose himself while addressing his supporters. He mentioned that leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party had always shown courage while facing the situation of imprisonment.

He said that it would never be an issue for the PPP to mobolise 5,000 to 10,000 people on the roads to resist the arrest of its leaders, but the PPP had never adopted such a violent course of action and also never asked its activists to attack policemen.

Memon recalled that PPP leader Faryal Talpur had been sent to prison on the eve of the Eid as the PPP at that time had opted to remain completely peaceful.

He also recalled that the incumbent speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, had been arrested in Islamabad despite the fact that the case pending against him pertained to Karachi. He said that the speaker had to face an arbitrary arrest in the federal capital though he had no plan to leave the country and he had to return to Karachi from Islamabad.

Memon said the PTI in Lahore had brazenly violated the constitution, law, and court orders. He said the DIG Islamabad and other policemen had sustained injuries due to violence committed by the PTI supporters.

He alleged that the PTI had been on the path of transforming itself into a militant outfit from a political party. He said that PTI was no more a political party.

He said Imran Khan appealed to the people to take to the streets. He advised Khan to use his own children on the streets for committing violence by handing them slingshots and sticks.

He said the children of Khan had been living comfortably abroad while the PTI chairman had urged the youth in the country to take to the streets, throw stones, burn tyres, and fight with policemen. Memon said all national institutions had been showing restraint while dealing with Khan.