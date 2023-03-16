Sattar demands LG polls in 53 new UCs, fair census

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Wednesday criticised the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the how they conducted the local bodies polls in Karachi.

Dr Sattar stated that the decision of the MQM-P to boycott the LG polls was a right decision. He added that they succeeded in taking back 53 seats of UCs from the Sindh government, but the elections were held without these seats.

Furthermore, he said these 53 constituencies were increased as per the old census, whereas the fresh census had not been completed yet. He stressed that if this decision had been taken earlier, the elections would have been transparent, and the MQM-P would have participated in them. He criticised the parties that claimed to have healed the wounds of the people of Karachi but contested elections, ignoring the fact that they should get more seats as per the population of Karachi.

Sattar demanded that the government should conduct elections on these 53 seats and the census should not be unfair and biased. He stated that a total of 18,000 blocks were made in the urban areas of Sindh, but as per the MQM-P’s collected data, there should had been 25,000 blocks in Karachi alone. He added that they were preparing their data to prove that the population was deliberately increased in rural areas.

The MQM-P leader said his party had been writing letters to the prime minister of Pakistan, the chief census commissioner and the chief justice on this matter. He added that terrible results were coming out in the census. In addition, he stated that after receiving a formal invitation for an All Parties Conference from the Pakistan Peoples Party on the issue of the census, the party leadership would decide whether it should attend the conference or not.

Moreover, he criticised the government’s inability to arrest Imran Niazi, who he claimed would have been arrested by now if Zaman Park was in Karachi. However, due to Zaman Park being in Punjab, Niazi could not be arrested, emphasizing that there was a state of chaos in the country at this time.