Agri conference on March 16

KARACHI: A national level agriculture conference is set to take place at a local hotel in Karachi on March 16, a statement said on Wednesday.

The conference will be attended by government officials, farmers, and experts from the financial sector, food processing, agri tech, and public sector to discuss the development of agriculture in Pakistan.

The session is organised by the Pakistan Agriculture Council (PAC) and the theme for this year's conference is ‘Agri Connection 2023’.

According to Kazim Saeed, strategy advisor of PAC, “Pakistan's agriculture needs massive transformation based on research and development and the use of modern technology."

The conference aims to connect different stakeholders in the agriculture sector to promote the transformation.

Agri Connection 2023 will feature panel discussions on different topics related to agriculture advancement, such as investment opportunities in the agriculture sector, increasing farmers' profitability through crop management and yield increase, investments for import substitution, maize production for the development of the poultry, livestock, and dairy sector, and its exports.