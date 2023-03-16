TPL Life launches virtual platform

KARACHI: TPL Life Insurance Limited has launched a virtual platform to facilitate insurance agents, a statement said on Wednesday.

A user can sign-up for free on the platform named ‘Muavin’, complete the learning phase while referring to available video lectures and course material, become a certified ‘Muavin’, start selling from anywhere in Pakistan, and earn a commission for successful sales, according to TPL.

The digital platform could be accessed for learning, acquiring a certification, and subsequent sale of insurance products by certified ‘Muavins’ via mobile app and/or web. Both life and health insurance products could be sold digitally, omitting the need for paper-based learning and sales practices, it added.

“We are thrilled to introduce a medium for our fellow Pakistanis that offers them the opportunity to pursue their goals, hone their talents, and make a better living for themselves,” said Saad Nisaar, CEO of TPL Life Insurance. He added, “The overwhelming number of sign-ups is a testament to the demand for this platform in Pakistan.”