TPL Life launches virtual platform

KARACHI: TPL Life Insurance Limited has launched a virtual platform to facilitate insurance agents, a statement said on Wednesday.
A user can sign-up for free on the platform named ‘Muavin’, complete the learning phase while referring to available video lectures and course material, become a certified ‘Muavin’, start selling from anywhere in Pakistan, and earn a commission for successful sales, according to TPL.
The digital platform could be accessed for learning, acquiring a certification, and subsequent sale of insurance products by certified ‘Muavins’ via mobile app and/or web. Both life and health insurance products could be sold digitally, omitting the need for paper-based learning and sales practices, it added.
“We are thrilled to introduce a medium for our fellow Pakistanis that offers them the opportunity to pursue their goals, hone their talents, and make a better living for themselves,” said Saad Nisaar, CEO of TPL Life Insurance. He added, “The overwhelming number of sign-ups is a testament to the demand for this platform in Pakistan.”
ISLAMABAD: The World Economic Forum has announced induction of the newest members of its Young Global Leaders class...
KARACHI: A national level agriculture conference is set to take place at a local hotel in Karachi on March 16, a...
KARACHI: The board of directors of Shell Pakistan Limited has announced the company’s financial results for the...
KARACHI: Gold continued an uptrend on Wednesday by gaining Rs900 per tola in the local market.According to the All...
LONDON: Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt set out major changes to the UK tax and benefit system to encourage...
LAHORE: Any party that is in power must ensure that the writ of the state is established in all affairs, from the...