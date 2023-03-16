Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold continued an uptrend on Wednesday by gaining Rs900 per tola in the local market.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs202,400 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs771 to Rs173,525. In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,924 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs2,150 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rates increasing by Rs25.72 to Rs1,843.27.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.
