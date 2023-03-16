Trade disputes increasing between Pakistani, Vietnamese firms: envoy

LAHORE: Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong said that the business disputes between the trade partners of the two countries are growing year by year.

In a briefing to a group of journalists, Phong said that Vietnam wants to have good relations with Pakistan. Lack of information was one of the major reasons for the lack of strong growth in the trade and relations between Vietnam and Pakistan. “Our Embassy sees that the number of trade disputes between companies is increasing year by year,” he added.

Types of disputes vary and are mostly related to payment. “We hope that both sides will give more support to each other in dealing with these cases in order to build trust among our business community,”

He said that the main reasons for low bilateral trade between Vietnam and Pakistan is the lack of information about each other and low level of interaction, transportations, logistics and Halal regulations. “Similarly, there is no bilateral investment treaty so far between both countries,” he said.

Phong welcomed general and special business and investment delegations from Pakistan in general and tea import/export business in particular. “The Embassy of Vietnam will provide full support for linking Pakistani enterprises with Vietnamese partners to do business in Vietnam,” he offered.

The envoy shared that his country was considering the proposals of Pakistan to sign an agreement on expanding aggregation for a number of products for Pakistan to take advantage of GSP incentives from the EU.

The third bilateral political consultation and the fifth meeting of Vietnam - Pakistan Joint Commission on Trade is scheduled to happen in the first half of 2023 tentatively. This would be a useful mechanism for the government of Pakistan and the government of Vietnam to meet and discuss how to increase bilateral trade.

He informed that trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam has increased from $54 million in 2005 to more than $700 million in 2017 and reduced in recent years due to some reason, especially after the Covid-19 Pandemic. Although, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam reached to more than $794 million in 2021, increase 54.41 percent to compare to 2020 and in 2022, the figure continuously climbed to more than $904 million (approximately $1 billion), increase 12.17 percent to compare to previous year.

During 2021, Vietnam's exports to Pakistan jumped 50.67 percent to $598 million, while imports from Pakistan went up 66.97 percent to $196 million, compared to 2020. In 2022, Vietnam's exports to Pakistan were above $600 million, up 0.33 percent and imports from Pakistan were above $303 million, up approximately 35.31 percent, compared to the preceding year.

However, it is still very low as compared to the huge potential of both sides. Vietnam’s main product exported to Pakistan in 2022 were mobile phones and electronic components of them at highest position ($193 million), tea ($102 million); followed by synthetic yarn and textile, black pepper, natural rubber, fish products.

Pakistan is importing about 95 percent of Pegasus from Vietnam, cashew nut, iron and steel, machinery and equipment, chemical while key imports items from Pakistan were fabrics, leather, pharmaceutical products, cotton yarn. However, investment between both countries is still very limited. In 2022, Pakistan invested in three projects in Vietnam with a capital of $946,000, he concluded.