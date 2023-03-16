Stocks gain on cement sector strength

Stocks closed in green on Wednesday in a range-bound session, aided by buying in the cement sector and an expected staff-level agreement with the IMF after the US backed Pakistan’s efforts for a deal with the lender, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 57.61 points or 0.14 percent to 41,874.04 points against 41,816.43 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,010.06 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,603.76 points.

Investors' interest was mostly witnessed in the cement sector over declining global energy prices where LUCK, MLCF, DGKC, FCCL, CHCC, PIOC and KOHC closed higher cumulatively adding 119 points in KSE100 Index.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed positive activity on imminent Pak-IMF staff level agreement in days. “US ambassador assurance over US support in Pak-IMF bailout talks and surging FX [foreign exchange] reserves played a catalyst role in positive close,” he said.

However, mid-session pressure remained on dismal data on LSMI (large scale manufacturing) output falling by 7.9 percent year-on-year in Jan’23.

KSE-30 index also increased by 5.71 points or 0.04 percent to 15,588.24 points compared with 15,582.53 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 48 million shares to 233.271 million shares from 185.250 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs8.441 billion from Rs6.743 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.387 trillion from Rs6.377 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 197 closed in green, 113 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, analyst at Topline Securities, said equities closed slightly positive where the benchmark index settled at 47,874 level (up 0.14 percent).

“A range-bound activity was witnessed at the bourse where the market made an intraday high of 193 points and a low of 209 points,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of ZIL Limited, which rose by Rs16.14 to Rs260 per share, followed by JS Global Cap., which increased by Rs14.50 to Rs297.50 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Pak Services, which fell by Rs139.50 to Rs1,720.50 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs41.50 to Rs650 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was recorded at the PSX. “The market opened in the red losing 209.39 points following the ongoing political turbulence in the state,” it reported.

“However, bulls quickly droved the index and proceeded to make an intraday high of 193.69 points as investors opted to cherry-pick strong fundamental stocks given the attractive valuations being offered in the market.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+118.5 points), commercial banks (+20.6 points), engineering (+19.2 points), textile composite (+13.8 points), and paper & board (+12.2 points).

Maple Leaf remained the volume leader with 32.849 million shares which increased by Rs1.74 to Rs27.41 per share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 12.320 million shares, which rose by 9 paisas to Rs6.44 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Cement, D.G.K. Cement, Ghani Glo Hol, Telecard Limited, Flying Cement, Pioneer Cement and Kohinoor Spining.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 53.256 million shares from 40.301 million shares.