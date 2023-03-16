Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended falls against the dollar for the third consecutive session in the interbank market on Wednesday.

The rupee ended at 282.85 per dollar, 0.20 percent weaker than Tuesday’s close of 282.29.

In the open market, the local unit lost 1.50 rupee to finish at 285.50 per dollar.

Dealer said the International Monetary Fund staff level agreement delay, inadequate supplies, and increasing demand for the dollar from importers were all hurting market sentiment.

There are no known causes for the IMF Staff Level Agreement's delay, according to analysts.

The IMF has sought assurances from the friendly countries for funding gap but it has been two weeks since then, said Chase Securities in a note. "If the friendly countries are friendly, it takes few days and not weeks to confirm. Saudi Arabia rapid support to Turkey in form of $5 billion safe deposits after earthquake is a recent example," it said.