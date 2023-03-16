Govt raises Rs26bn via PIBs’ auction

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs26 billion through an auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), lower than a target of Rs100 billion, data showed, as investors were seen demanding higher returns, analysts said.

The cut-off yield on a three-year paper stood at 18.0500 percent. The yield on a five-year paper was 13.8000 percent.

The bids for 10-year PIBs were rejected by the government, while no bids were received for 15, 20, and 30 years’ papers, according to the State Bank of Pakistan’s auction result.

Analysts said the government rejected bids due to the investors’ demand for higher returns amid growing expectations for a further hike in interest rates soon.

Investors considered the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the central bank at its upcoming monetary policy review to be held on April 4.

Some analysts expect another 50 basis points hike in the policy rate at the next monetary policy meeting. The central bank hiked the policy rate to 20 percent to tame inflation, which surged to 31.5 percent year-on-year in January, the highest annual rate in almost 50 years.

The SBP expects average inflation this year to be in the range of 27-29 percent against the November 2022 projection of 21-23 percent. High spending requirements due to the increasing budget deficit compel the government to borrow heavily from commercial banks. The external financing remained dried up due to a delay in the International Monetary Fund programme.

Commercial banks prefer to lend to the government at a time when credit risk has increased for corporate and individual borrowers because of the poor macroeconomic situation. Wherein, investing in government securities ensures deployment in high-yield and risk-free assets.

The government borrowed a hefty Rs1.54 trillion from commercial banks during July 1, 2022 to February 24, 2023, to finance its growing budget deficit, compared with Rs627 billion in the same period of last fiscal year.