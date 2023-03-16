Representational image.

ISLAMABAD: Another audio leak, purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and President Arif Alvi, on the ongoing police operation at Zaman Park surfaced Wednesday.

The audio leak comes after police withdrew from outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence amid the worsening law and order situation in the city. Yasmin Rashid could be heard saying that Imran should give in otherwise the situation could get worse, Geo News reported.

In the leaked audio — second of the day — a woman, believed to be Yasmin Rashid, could be heard allegedly telling President Alvi about the deteriorating situation outside Zaman Park.

During the phone call, Rashid purportedly asked the president to talk to someone as the situation was getting out of control and could lead to the deaths of several workers and policemen.

“The party workers have started throwing Molotov cocktails and the situation is very bad. I need you to talk to someone before any bloodshed takes place,” she could be heard in the leaked audio.

Here is the transcript of the alleged conversation:

Yasmin Rashid: Sir, the situation is very bad here.

Dr Alvi: Yes, absolutely.

Rashid: Our workers have started throwing Molotov cocktails. Before bloodshed takes place, I think you need to talk to someone and intervene.

Dr Alvi: I have talked.

Rashid: You should tell him that you will talk to him and try to sort... to Khan Sahab.

Dr Alvi: I don’t understand what you’re saying.

Rashid: Sir, the situation right now is that people may die, and some policemen will be killed. The situation will worsen so much that the elections will be postponed. This was our purpose.

Dr Alvi: Okay.

Rashid: I think what you need to do is, tell him [Khan Sahab], that he should give in and fight another day. This is what I think and the rest is up to you. He will not give up. The Rangers are there. Molotov cocktails are being thrown and their water canon was also set ablaze. Also, I am sitting outside intentionally.

Dr Alvi: Ok, let me consult with Asad [Umar] as well.

Rashid: Asad told me that I should not do anything. He and I are sitting outside. It’s my opinion that you should also speak to Shah Sahab [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] as he is with Khan Sahab.

Earlier in the day, an audio leak, purportedly featuring PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, surfaced regarding the ongoing police operation in Zaman Park.

During the phone call, Rashid could be heard instructing the former interior minister to direct party workers to reach Zaman Park, or they will not be given a party ticket.

At this, Shah says that he is informing the party workers.

Here is the transcript of the conversation:

Yasmin Rashid: Right now, Khan Sahab has said to call all the MNAs and MPAs...

Ijaz: We are doing it... I am doing it.

Rashid: He is saying that they should come along with men. Tell them on my behalf, if someone fails to show up, they won’t be given a ticket. Khan Sahab has directly said this.

Rashid, while verifying the authenticity of the audio leak, said that there was nothing controversial in it.

“I am the party’s president, will I not call on my people?” she asked.

The PTI leader added that it has been 23 hours and the party workers on the roads are being subjected to violence and shelling.