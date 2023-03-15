Situationer: No end in sight to country’s economic woes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s external sector vulnerabilities have plunged into a completely “messy” situation, and it is yet to be determined how the upcoming 10th and 11th reviews under the IMF programme will be accomplished by the end of June 2023.

Pakistan’s economic woes are not going anywhere on a short-term basis, as the IMF will remain around the corner during the preparation of the upcoming budget for 2023–24, so more tough conditions will have to be implemented on the voiceless, inflation-stricken masses.

One possible option could be clubbing the 10th and 11th reviews, as the 10th review had already become due on February 3, 2023, while the last review of the IMF programme would be scheduled to start on May 3, 2023.

However, the pending ninth review could not yet be accomplished until March 14, 2023, despite hectic efforts and engagement between both sides.

The outstanding ninth review under the IMF programme was scheduled to kick-start on November 3, 2022, and it should have concluded in December 2022. But it could not be done.

Now the external sector vulnerabilities have increased manifold, and it is yet to be determined how the exchange rate will respond when the floodgates of imports are opened after the revival of the IMF programme. No one exactly knows how many containers are stuck at ports, as it is roughly estimated that the clearance of containers requires at least $4 billion to $6 billion. It is one of the outstanding issues that needs to be resolved because Pakistani authorities consider that they will continue opening up Letters of Credit (LCs) in a gradual and phased manner. It will be hard for the IMF to digest halting imports by placing a restricted regime after the revival of the programme. Any kind of trade restriction is sternly opposed by the IMF programme. If Pakistan and the IMF strike a staff-level agreement within this ongoing week, the Fund’s executive board is expected to take up Islamabad’s request for approval of the next tranche of $1 billion in the latter half of April 2023. But if it is further delayed, the IMF’s executive board may meet in May 2023.

In such a scenario, the Pakistani authorities will be busy with budget-making exercises, and it will become hard for both sides to conclude the fund’s review while the authorities are still considering the main contours of the upcoming budget for 2023–24.

It is premature to discuss the future course of action at a time when Pakistani authorities are running from pillar to post to accomplish the pending ninth review and release of the $1 billion tranche under the existing $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

The story does not end here in June 2023 because anyone who will be ruling over Pakistan in the aftermath of the upcoming budget will have to approach the IMF for securing the programme keeping in view the external debt repayment requirements ranging over $27 billion and the current account deficit (CAD) hovering around $5 to $6 billion at least amid the possibility of increased import needs.

There is a bumpier path ahead on the economic front as the era of window-dressing or patchwork is over at a time when the risk of default is looming large over the heads of economic managers.