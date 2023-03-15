Red warrants for Nasir Butt cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has cancelled red warrants immediately for Nasir Mahmood Butt, close aides of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif, currently staying in London.

Nasir Butt, who is known social worker and businessman of Rawalpindi, is returning Pakistan in a day or two to file his nomination papers for contesting Punjab Assembly polls from PA-18 Rawalpindi.

He has been directed by Nawaz Sharif to contest elections.

The Interior Ministry has intimated Director General FIA through an official communication on Tuesday regarding the cancellation of the red warrants where it has been stated by the section officer concerned that “I am directed to convey approval of the competent authority i.e. Special Secretary Ministry of Interior regarding cancellation of red notice issued in October 2020, issued against Nasir Mahmood Butt on the recommendations of City Police Officer that the accused is willing to join the investigation upon his return to Pakistan. The red notice is cancelled against the request of Home Department Government of Punjab.”

Well-placed sources told The News that Nasir Butt who has attained fame through winning damages suits against certain TV channels (Not Geo) in British courts recently, would join the investigation regarding Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and later apologised for his act by confessing that he handed the sentence upon the pressure of members of superior judiciary and he was blackmailed for it.

Incidentally his confession is available on video recording in which Nasir Butt is also seen. Judge Arshad Malik later died suddenly.