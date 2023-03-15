Aamir Ashraf made Cabinet secretary

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Navid Ahmed Shaikh as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT&T) and Aamir Ashraf Khawaja as federal secretary Cabinet Division.

Both are BS-22 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). They have assumed their respective assignment.

Navid Ahmad Sheikh was previously serving as Special Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing), government of Pakistan. He is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats and also performed his duties as Commissioner Karachi and Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team, government of Sindh.

Aamir Ashraf Khawaja was federal secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Division before being shifted to the Cabinet Division. Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, who was federal secretary for IT&T, has been posted as Director General Debt Management in the Finance Ministry on contractual basis. He has attained superannuation from the service as PAS officer on completion of his tenure in the federal government service. Well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that some more high-level appointments would be made in the wake of high-powered selection board (HPSB) to be chaired by the prime minister. It is likely that the board, that had two meeting in last weeks, would have its more huddles for approving the promotion of BS-21 officers of various groups to grade BS-22 later this month.

In another development, Cabinet Division Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja has contracted coronavirus soon after assuming his assignment. He is not attending the office and doing work from home.