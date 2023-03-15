ACE raids Bhatti’s ancestral home

LAHORE: The spokesperson of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has said there has been significant progress in the case of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to Parvez Elahi.

An ACE team raided Bhatti's ancestral home in Mandi Bahauddin and seized important documents. These documents were related to various projects and details of bribe taken in these projects along with the transfer of officers. The spokesperson said Bhatti was involved in corruption worth of crores of rupees.

On Monday, Bhatti’s GOR One residence had also been raided and more than one crore rupees were recovered from cupboards and drawers.