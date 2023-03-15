LG to address problems at grassroot level: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

During the one-on-one meeting, the duo discussed in detail a whole gamut of issues including the government's moto to establish good governance and strengthening of local government system in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that holding local bodies elections in the liberated territory after a gap of more than three decades was an important development that would go a long way to address the problems being faced by people at the grassroots level in an efficient manner.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on the occasion informed the president about holding a meeting of the office bearers of all the municipal corporations and municipal Committees of Azad Kashmir in Islamabad.

The PM also invited the president to attend the upcoming event as a special guest.