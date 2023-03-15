SCB, British Deputy HC celebrate Women’s Day

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) in partnership with the British Deputy High Commission (BDHC), Karachi organised an event to celebrate International Women’s Day with clients, partners and employees.
A panel discussion was held to focus on “DIGITALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” led by Khadija Hashimi - Head, CABM AME and Country Head Pakistan SC, Ziana Sakhia - CEO Bechlo.Pk, Sarah Khurram - CEO Sehat Kahani, Azima Dhanjee - Founder ConnectHear, and was moderated by Nida Athar - Director Innoventures Global Private Limited.
The key focus of the discussion was on how bringing technology closer to women and other marginalised groups results in more creative solutions and can lead to innovations that meet women’s needs and promotes gender equality.
Speaking at the event Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with British Deputy High Commission once again as the BDHC supports the Bank’s efforts to address the social and economic challenges being confronted by Women.”
Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission, BDHC said, “You cannot understand development if you don’t see it through the eyes of girls and women, and you cannot achieve development unless you unleash their full potential. Women and girls should have control over their choices and their future. Put simply, women and girls should face no constraints on realising their full potential. Harnessing the opportunity that digital inclusion provides will be transformative”.
