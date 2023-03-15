PAC chairman directs Ministry of Finance, Cabinet Div to stop bonuses

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee while taking strong notice of awarding bonuses of over Rs 6.23 billion to the employees of the Karachi Port Trust and directed them to stop their payments immediately.

The Public Accounts Committee also expressed its strong annoyance over the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for not holding the Departmental Accounts Committee meetings and directed to deduct the expenditure of the PAC meeting from officers responsible for not holding them.

The Public Accounts Committee held its meeting on Wednesday chaired by Noor Alam Khan in which the audit paras related to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2021-22 were examined. The PAC was told a bonus of Rs6.23 billion has been paid to employees of the Karachi Port Trust.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan remarked that being a poor country dependent on IMF loans we can ill afford bonuses to KPT employees every year. The audit officials said that even if an employee’s salary is Rs 800,000, he is given two bonuses, each of which consists of four salaries. These bonuses were given even in those years when the KPT did not earn a profit, the committee was told. Secretary and Chairman Karachi Port Trustee Rana Tariq Huda said there are 4,000 employees in KPT, and the minimum salary of port employees is Rs 80,000.

Noor Alam Khan directed the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet Division to stop giving bonuses in all the departments. He also directed to investigate who gave permission to give so many bonuses. “Bonus will not be given on any Eid from now on,” directed Chairman PAC. He also sought the procedure for the collection of additional bonuses to the committee within a week. The Chairman also expressed strong annoyance over the presence of additional staff of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs attending the committee meeting and directed that officers below Grade 20 cannot attend the PAC meetings.

While examining another audit para, the audit officials told the committee that the Karachi Port Trust and Karachi Dock Labour Board have not prepared financial statements since FY15-16. PAC member Syed Tariq Hassan remarked how can audit be done without the financial statements. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan asked why the Minister for Maritime Affairs and the secretary were silent about it. He directed the completion of financial statements for the last seven years in two months.

Examining another audit para of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the audit officials told PAC that since 1998, Karachi Port Trust has not conducted a third-party audit of the container royalties. “It is not known where the money is being collected,” the audit officials said. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that the shippers pay royalties per container to the Karachi Port Trust and a total of Rs 45 billion have been generated from these containers. They told the committee that the port operator only runs the port and it is not related to what is in the containers. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said the issue should be investigated by the Auditor General’s office and identify those responsible. He also directed the Chairman FBR to provide all records of Customs to the Auditor General.

In the meanwhile, Audit officials said that the Karachi International Container Terminal within the port area has to pay Rs 1.25 billion as rent. Chairman PAC said that the CFO of Karachi Port Trust has no evidence that the company will pay the rent. “You neither hold meetings of the departmental accounts committees (DAC) nor come to the meeting with documents,” he remarked and directed giving a note of disapproval to KPT of DG Finance.

While the committee expressed its anger with the officials of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for not holding the DAC meetings and directed to deduct the expenses incurred on today’s meeting from the salaries of those responsible for not conducting the DAC. “Why are you not holding the meetings of the departmental accounts committees,” he said.

Audit officials said that with the connivance of KPT, a petroleum company has carried out illegal constructions in the port area. Noor Alam Khan said that the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Nestla Tower so all illegal constructions should also be demolished. He directed submitting a video of the demolition of the illegal constructions in the next committee meeting.