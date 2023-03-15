NA Secretariat closed for three days

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed for 3 days from March 15 to 17 in connection of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Senate.
According to notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, however, the R & I branch and Directorate General International Relations will remain functional in these days.
Through the notification, the National Assembly stated that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and other standing committees of the National Assembly reschedule their meetings accordingly.
