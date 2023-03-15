CTD arrests ‘TTP militant’ in Soldier Bazaar raid

Karachi: Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a militant belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a raid in the Soldier Bazaar area on Tuesday.

CTD Investigation incharge Ali Raza said police carried out an intelligence-based raid in Soldier Bazaar and arrested Israr of the TTP’s Tariq Geedar group, adding that the alleged terrorist was an important associate of a commander of the group. The CTD also claimed to have found a Kalashnikov on the suspect, who hails from Dara Adam Khel. Raza said the man had arrived in Karachi from Dara Adam Khel some 20 days ago.

He said the CTD had received intel about the group’s reorganisation in Karachi, adding that the suspect had arrived in Karachi to carry out terrorist activities. According to the CTD, the arrested man had been a facilitator in many incidents of terrorism, while he had made more disclosures during the initial interrogation.