Sindh ombudsman’s performance lauded

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday met the visiting president of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), Chris Field, here at the Governor House. Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.
The meeting took into consideration matters related to the importance and role of the institution of the ombudsman in ensuring the speedy dispensation of justice to the aggrieved public.
The governor warmly received the IOI president and welcomed him on his visit to Karachi. He appreciated that a global forum had been present to let the ombudsmen associated with various countries and regions usefully interact with each other.
The IOI president told the governor that he was happy to visit Karachi. He appreciated the services and performance of the provincial ombudsman in Sindh.
