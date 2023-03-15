Sindh to devise school-building policy in view of climate change

Karachi: Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said that the education infrastructure in the province has been destroyed due to the effects of climate change as well as inappropriate planning.

Shah was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop, titled ‘Building Back Better: Rethinking School Construction in the Context of Climate Change’, at a hotel in Karachi.

He emphasised on making construction plans for school buildings according to modern requirements so that children can study in a safe environment in the future.

The one-day workshop was jointly organised by the provincial government, UNESCO, the World Bank, USAID, and JICA. Education works officers and representatives of other related organisations participated in the programme.

The minister said that due to the recent rains, 20 per cent of the schools in the province have been destroyed, while 31 per cent of the schools have been damaged, affecting half of the teaching process.

He said that in the rehabilitation phase attention needs to be given to the school infrastructure according to modern requirements and considering the regional weather forecast, particularly in the province.

He remarked that the coastal, hilly, plain and desert regions of the province have completely different climates, so it would be inappropriate to construct a uniform infrastructure in all regions.

Shah said the education department is devising a school building policy that will approved by the cabinet, adding that under the policy the structure of buildings will be suggested according to the regional climatic environment in the province.

He said that along with making school buildings safe, they will also be made environment-friendly. While constructing school buildings in the past, all the stakeholders used to be on board but the children were ignored, he pointed out, but now school buildings will be constructed keeping climate change and children’s safety in mind.

Naseer Memon said on the occasion that just as different structures are built in riverine, coastal and settled areas, there is a need for such a strategy to be adopted in the construction of school buildings as well.

He suggested conducting an engineering audit of all school buildings to identify the faults. He also suggested that school buildings be constructed as shelters in case of natural calamities in the future. Education works engineers spoke about the technical aspects of construction in the context of climate change effects and modern structuring.