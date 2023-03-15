German military has ‘too little of everything’

BERLIN: Germany´s military has too little of everything and its barracks are “pitiful” with some lacking WiFi and working toilets, despite a planned overhaul following the Ukraine war, a senior MP said on Tuesday.

Russia´s invasion of Ukraine prompted Berlin to drop its traditionally pacifist stance and announce massive new investments to boost its chronically underfunded, creaking armed forces.

But Eva Hoegl, a German parliamentary commissioner tasked with scrutinising the military, painted a bleak picture, and urged the government to speed up modernisation efforts.

“The Bundeswehr has too little of everything, and it has had even less since February 24, 2022”, said the lawmaker from the ruling Social Democrats, referring to the date Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.

“This applies to training, this applies to exercises and this also applies to equipment in the field,” added Hoegl, as she presented her annual report on the military.