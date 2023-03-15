Malawi cyclone toll hits 190

BLANTYRE, Malawi: The death toll in Malawi from Cyclone Freddy nearly doubled to 190 on Tuesday after the record-breaking storm triggered floods and landslips in its second strike on Africa in less than three weeks.
After brewing off Australia in early February, Freddy traversed the Indian Ocean and made landfall on southeastern Africa in late February, before returning at the weekend to deliver a second punch.
“The death toll has risen from 99... to 190, with 584 injured and 37 reported missing,” Malawi´s Department of Disaster Management Affairs said.
