Zebra shot dead after biting US man in attack

WASHINGTON: A US man remained hospitalized on Tuesday after he was attacked and severely injured by his own aggressive zebra, which was shot dead by police, officers in the state of Ohio said.

Initial reports from the sheriff´s office in Pickaway County, Ohio say the arm of 72-year-old Ronald Clifton was dismembered and that one officer rushed to apply a tourniquet as other police responders fended off the hoofed African animal.