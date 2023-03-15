 
Five killed in Al-Shabaab suicide attack in Somalia

By AFP
March 15, 2023

MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and 11 others wounded, including a regional governor, in a suicide attack on Tuesday in southern Somalia, police said, a bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

A vehicle laden with explosives ploughed into a guest house hosting government officials in Bardera, 450-km west of the capital Mogadishu, said Hussein Adan, police commander for the area.