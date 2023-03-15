Five killed in Al-Shabaab suicide attack in Somalia

MOGADISHU: At least five people were killed and 11 others wounded, including a regional governor, in a suicide attack on Tuesday in southern Somalia, police said, a bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.
A vehicle laden with explosives ploughed into a guest house hosting government officials in Bardera, 450-km west of the capital Mogadishu, said Hussein Adan, police commander for the area.
