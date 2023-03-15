Tunisian court sentences two to death over blast near US embassy

TUNIS: A Tunisian court has condemned to death two nationals of the North African country for a 2020 suicide attack that killed a policeman near the United States embassy, local media said Tuesday.

The penalty would amount to life in prison, the reports said, as Tunisia has had a moratorium on executions for more than 30 years. The accused were not identified.

Two suicide bombers riding a scooter died in the blast on March 6, 2020 when they detonated their explosives at a police van near the heavily fortified embassy in a Tunis suburb.