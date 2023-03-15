Europe must offer legal migration routes to save lives: EU

STRASBOURG, France: The “only sustainable solution” to save migrants´ lives is to provide legal routes for people to move, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

The number of asylum claims in Europe in 2022 has reached levels last seen during the 2015-2016 refugee crisis when more than a million came to the continent.

Thousands of migrants die each year trying to reach Europe by boat.

The EU´s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, said the bloc had to offer legal routes to Europe after she was asked about recent shipwrecks in the Mediterranean sea that left at least 100 dead or missing in two weeks, off Italy and Libya.

“This is the only sustainable solution to save lives and saving lives must always be our first priority,” she told reporters in Strasbourg.

The European Commission, the EU´s executive arm, announced on Tuesday how it will manage the EU´s external borders and stressed the importance of better cooperation between member states and EU agencies, especially the border agency Frontex.

“I would lie if I say that (the proposals) would solve everything when it comes to the problems of saving lives in the Mediterranean,” Johansson said.

“The only sustainable way to save lives is to avoid the smugglers (who) successfully sell these very expensive, extremely dangerous journeys to desperate people, and... to invest in legal pathways.”