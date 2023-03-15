New US standards to limit ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

WASHINGTON: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new standards on Tuesday to limit levels of harmful so-called “forever chemicals” in public drinking water.

The move targets polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS that have been found to cause cancer and other health problems.

Under the proposed new EPA rules, public water utilities will be required to monitor for six PFAS chemicals and reduce PFAS levels in the water supply.

EPA administrator Michael Regan said the new water standards have the potential to prevent thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses.

PFAS have been used since the 1940s in a wide variety of industry and consumer products such as nonstick pans, carpeting, waterproof clothing, food packaging, cosmetics and cleaning items.

However, “what began as a so-called miracle, groundbreaking technology meant for practicality and convenience quickly devolved into one of the most pressing environmental and public health concerns in the modern world,” Regan said.

“These toxic chemicals are so pervasive and so long-lasting in the environment that they´ve been found in food, soil and water even in the most remote corners of our planet,” he said.

“These chemicals can accumulate in the body over time and we know that long-term exposure to certain types of PFAS has been linked to serious illnesses, including cancer, liver damage and high cholesterol,” he added.