Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor to start military training

MADRID: Spain´s Crown Princess Leonor will begin three years of military training in September as she prepares to one day take the throne, the government said on Tuesday.
King Felipe VI´s oldest daughter, who turns 18 in October, will attend the Spanish army´s General Military Academy in the northeastern city of Zaragoza during the 2023-24 academic year, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.
The heir to the Spanish throne will then spend a year at a navy school in the northwestern region of Galicia and a year at an air force school in the southeastern region of Murcia, the minister told a news conference.
PARIS: The chances have plummeted that a newly-discovered asteroid with the potential to wipe out a city will hit...
WASHINGTON: Protecting Ukraine is not “vital” for the United States, likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis...
BRUSSELS: A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea then collided with it,...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang´s second launch in...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday the likelihood that Finland would join Nato before...
BERLIN: Germany´s military has too little of everything and its barracks are “pitiful” with some lacking WiFi and...