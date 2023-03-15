Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor to start military training

MADRID: Spain´s Crown Princess Leonor will begin three years of military training in September as she prepares to one day take the throne, the government said on Tuesday.

King Felipe VI´s oldest daughter, who turns 18 in October, will attend the Spanish army´s General Military Academy in the northeastern city of Zaragoza during the 2023-24 academic year, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

The heir to the Spanish throne will then spend a year at a navy school in the northwestern region of Galicia and a year at an air force school in the southeastern region of Murcia, the minister told a news conference.