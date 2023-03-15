Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction

MANILA: A Philippine police officer has been found guilty of killing two teenagers during former president Rodrigo Duterte´s drug war, court documents obtained by AFP on Tuesday showed, a rare conviction of one of the crackdown´s enforcers.

During his six-year term, which ended in June 2022, Duterte openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers´ lives were in danger.

More than 6,200 people died in the anti-narcotics campaign, according to official figures, but rights groups estimate the actual figure was in the tens of thousands.

Only three police officers had previously been convicted for killing a suspect during the crackdown, which sparked an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).