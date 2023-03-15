Norway buys US military helicopters to replace European NH90s

OSLO: Norway said on Tuesday it was buying six US-made Seahawk helicopters for over $1 billion dollars to replace the European NH90s it gave up on after a series of delays and setbacks.
Fed up by delivery delays and performance issues, the Norwegian government last June decided to cancel a contract for the supply of 14 NH90s from the European industrial consortium NH Industries (NHI).
Six of those aircraft were intended for the Norwegian Navy to combat submarines, the other eight for surveillance and coast guard rescue missions.
Norway is now ordering six MH-60R Seahawks from US manufacturer Sikorsky, a purchase estimated to cost 12 billion kroner ($1.1 billion).
PARIS: The chances have plummeted that a newly-discovered asteroid with the potential to wipe out a city will hit...
WASHINGTON: Protecting Ukraine is not “vital” for the United States, likely presidential candidate Ron DeSantis...
BRUSSELS: A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea then collided with it,...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang´s second launch in...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday the likelihood that Finland would join Nato before...
BERLIN: Germany´s military has too little of everything and its barracks are “pitiful” with some lacking WiFi and...