Norway buys US military helicopters to replace European NH90s

OSLO: Norway said on Tuesday it was buying six US-made Seahawk helicopters for over $1 billion dollars to replace the European NH90s it gave up on after a series of delays and setbacks.

Fed up by delivery delays and performance issues, the Norwegian government last June decided to cancel a contract for the supply of 14 NH90s from the European industrial consortium NH Industries (NHI).

Six of those aircraft were intended for the Norwegian Navy to combat submarines, the other eight for surveillance and coast guard rescue missions.

Norway is now ordering six MH-60R Seahawks from US manufacturer Sikorsky, a purchase estimated to cost 12 billion kroner ($1.1 billion).